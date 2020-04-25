Musician Glen Anderson of Chino Hills has released his third CD called “Reverend” on Houndog Records. His previous CDs included the all-blues “The Big Show” in 2008 and “Let’s Pretend” in 2013.
In addition to his CDs, he also wrote a series of articles for Vintage Guitar Magazine detailing his experiences of classic performances from the “golden age of rock and roll” which eventually were included in his first Classic Performances book.
“Reverend” includes seven original compositions ranging from pop rock (Down & Down, Feel It) to country rock (Time Was Always on Our Side) to the bluesy R & B of “Walking Along.”
Mr. Anderson has performed on stage with John Lee Hooker and Papa J with Blues Gone South.
The career guitarist enjoys performing live on stage.
Mr. Anderson is a member of the Chino Hills Community Foundation’s Arts Committee, known as chARTS, and helped organize the two Jazz and Blues Festivals at Big League Dreams and concert series held at the Chino Hills Community Center.
The “Reverend” CD is available on iTunes and is distributed by Houndog Records on all streaming services.
Information: houndogrecords.com.
***
Chino resident Ernest Govea, a United States Marine Corp veteran, was selected to participate in a 13-week fellowship program for veterans who have an interest in media and entertainment careers. He had served as an administrative specialist while stationed at Twenty Nine Palms and had also served on tours in Iraq and Kuwait. The AT&T Media fellowship in partnership with the Veterans in Media and Entertainment, a professional organization, offers classes in production and a hands-on video project, as well as career coaching and networking opportunities without cost for up to 20 veterans who are chosen through video interviews to participate. His video application is on YouTube. Search AT&T Veterans Media Fellowship, Ernest Govea.
***
Chino Hills resident Keshav Sriram, a Diamond Bar High senior, was named one of 621 semifinalists in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Nearly 5,600 seniors applied for the program. Inclusion in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program is one of the highest honors for graduating high school seniors, who are selected on their academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities.
Of the 621 semifinalists, a group of up to 32 will be appointed by the President, who will select the finalists. The U.S. Department of Education will announce the scholars in May. The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program is in its 56th year.
***
Stevi Sabedra of Chino Hills, a student at California State University, Los Angeles, has been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society.
***
Micah Mullholland, 8, of Chino Hills, a second grader assigned to Butterfield Ranch Elementary, wrote a heartfelt letter recently to all healthcare workers. It said “Thank you for all of your hard work. I pray for you every day. I am doing my part by staying home and safe. I hope this letter makes you smile and gives you the power to get through the day. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
***
Members of the Hofmann family of Chino Hills – Susie, Joey, Hanna, Emily and Timothy – will appear on the Family Feud game show airing locally on KCAL channel 9 at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5. The episode was filmed in June 2019 before a live studio audience in Los Angeles. Mrs. Hofmann is a teacher for Chaparral Elementary School in Chino Hills.
