Several Chino Valley student athletes signed national letters of intent last week to their college choices. National Signing Day took place Feb. 2.
They are: Chino Hills High: Ioana Soares, softball, Park University; Payton Kelley, softball, Cal State Fullerton; Kayla Chavez, softball, University of Minnesota; Jonah Camarillo, golf, Sacred Heart University; Kendall Mangel, softball, University of Nebraska; Mykenzie Hanna, softball, Boise State University; Jacqueline Duarte, track and field, University of Southern California; Rommee Jaridly, soccer, San Diego State University; Natalie Moussa, softball, Malloy College; Sophia Nguyen, softball, Claremont McKenna College; Brianna Alamillo, softball, Drexel University; Elisabella Forest, swimming and diving, University of Chicago; Joshua Chavez, baseball, Azusa Pacific University; Ryker Billingsley, baseball, University of California at Riverside; Alysha Colladay, volleyball, University of Saint Katherine.
Don Lugo High: David Vizcaino, baseball, University of California, Irvine.
Ontario Christian High: Ricky Freymond, football, Western Colorado University.
Chino Hills resident Madelyn Rubert was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts. Ms. Rubert, a member of the class of 2022, is majoring in Psychology. Students must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the Dean’s List, pass four or more letter-graded courses and have no failing grades during the semester.
Chino Valley Fire District engineer Joel De Luca was honored by the board of directors Wednesday night with an employee service award for 15 years with the fire district.
Khristina Apalategui of Chino earned a spot on the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio.
Students must have a grade point average of 3.60 or higher with a minimum 12 completed semester hours of A-F graded coursework.
Brandon Liang, a Chino Hills resident, was named to the Northeastern University’s Dean List for the 2020 fall semester.
He is majoring in computer science.
To earn Dean’s List distinction, students must attend at least four courses, carry a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and have no D or F grades.
Each student on the Dean’s List received a letter of commendation and congratulations from the college dean.
Northeastern University is located in Boston, Massachusetts.
Chino Hills resident Chuljun Jang, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
