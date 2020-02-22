Gwyndelyn Wetherbee of Chino Hills, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania. Students must attain a grade point average of 3.5 of higher on a scale of 4 on 12 or more course credits during a single semester. Ms. Wetherbee is a nursing major.
***
Heather Varnes, a 2019 Chino Hills High graduate and currently an honors nursing student at Grand Canyon University, has been named to the President’s List for the fall 2019 semester. To be considered for the list, students must earn a 3.8 grade point average or higher.
***
Chino Boxing Club members who were unable to attend a presentation where they were honored at the Feb. 4 Chino City Council meeting for earning Boxer of the Month during 2019 include Alejandro Bograin Jr. (April), Raul Ramirez (May), Ricardo Anthony Meza (June) and Arturo Frias (July). The other boxers of the month were listed in the Feb. 15 Chino Champion and Chino Hills Champion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.