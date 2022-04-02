Longtime City of Chino Hills employee Mary Grunder, who began her career with Chino Hills when she was a student intern in 1989, was presented with a city tile during Tuesday’s council meeting on her retirement.
Ms. Grunder, management analyst II, is one of a handful of remaining employees who worked for Chino Hills before the city incorporated in 1991.
Her last day was March 25. Ms. Grunder worked in the finance department before moving into operations within the Public Works Department in 1998.
During her long tenure, she set up and ran the city’s first payroll, established the first purchasing manual, coordinated the move of offices to the first City Hall, helped purchase the LED retrofit streetlights, saving the city more than $400,000 per year, helped develop the city’s Military Banner Program, and recovered FEMA reimbursement funds for city emergencies.
Ms. Grunder has lived in Chino Hills since 1988.
Chino Police announced its 2021 Department Awards honorees at its annual ceremony, which includes Life Saving, Chief’s Commendations, Unit Citations and excellence awards. Top award winners were Cpl. Matt Johnson, Officer of the Year; Crime Analyst Stephanie Winters, Professional Staff Member of the Year; Alfonso Ramos, Volunteer of the Year; and Lt. Aaron Kelliher, Chief’s Award of Distinction.
Chino Hills resident Ryan Esparza was named to the Provost’s list at Troy University in Alabama for Term 3 of the 2021-22 academic year. The Provost list honors full-time undergraduate students with at least 12 semester hours and have a grade point average of at least 3.65.
Julia Craig, a Chino Hills resident and member of the Lebanon Valley College women’s softball team, was named Middle Athletic Conference Commonwealth Player of the Week. The Chino Hills High graduate hit .692 with five hits, two doubles, a triple and six RBIs to lead the Dutchman to a 4-0 record during the week of March 20. In Lebanon Valley College’s 9-0 five-inning victory over Gettysburg, Ms. Craig had a pair of two-run doubles. Ms. Craig is pursuing a bachelor’s of science in business administration at LVC.
Andrew Manuele of Chino earned President’s List honors from Bemidji State University in Minnesota for the fall 2021 semester. Students must be enrolled in at least 12 credits and earn a 4.0 grade point average for a spot on the President’s List.
