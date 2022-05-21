Ayala High graduate Hannah Oeding and Chino resident Fiona Li were named two of 18 valedictorians for the Class of 2022 at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga. Oeding is a 2010 Ayala High graduate, professional ballet dancer and earned an associate’s degree in history. Li is a business administration major. Chaffey College held its commencement ceremony Thursday at Toyota Arena in Ontario.
Five Don Lugo High School student-athletes signed their national letters of intent to their college choices May 14 during a signing-day ceremony on campus. Athletes are Austin Moon, baseball, College of Idaho in Caldwell, Idaho; Nicole Boskovich, cross country and track, University of Nevada-Las Vegas; Adrie Villa, softball, Lawrence University in Wisconsin; Naya Soto, softball, Louisiana Christian University; and Quentin Solomon, basketball, Vanguard University in Costa Mesa.
Chino High seniors Ashley Villegas and Jarrell Dumapit were honored Wednesday night with the 2021 Raymond Santoyo Memorial Scholarship, presented by the Chino Sports Boosters Club. The $750 scholarships are named for the 1980 Chino High graduate, longtime supporter of Chino High sports and retired Chino Valley Fire District engineer, who died of cancer in March 2021. “Ray and the Santoyo family are longtime supporters of Chino High School,” a statement for the scholarship read. “Together they have dedicated countless hours to volunteer and supports Chino High School and its students. This scholarship has been established to carry on the tradition of service in the form of paying it forward.”
Several Chino and Chino Hills residents were named to the Winter 2022 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University, based in Manchester, New Hampshire. Students must earn at least a 3.7 grade point average to earn a spot on the list. Chino residents are Ethan Wright, Kristi Dorman, Tiffany Williams, Anthony McCormick-Gonzales and Robert Estrada. Chino Hills resident Bohra Kim and Patricia Wallace. Two Chino residents – Jeevan Bhatta and Justice Webber and Chino Hills resident Victoria Crawford for the Southern New Hampshire University dean’s list for the Winter 2022 semester.
Chino Hills resident Sierra Mercer was named the President’s and dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska. More than 340 university students were named to the President’s and dean’s list for achieving a 4.0 grade point average.
Chino High School senior Nadine Hoang and Don Lugo High senior Adrie Villa were awarded scholarships by Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, Inc. Nadine will attend the University of California, Irvine as a chemistry major. Adrie will major in journalism at Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin.
