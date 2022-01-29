Jacob Elie, of Chino Hills, was named to Vanderbilt University dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. Dean’s list honors are awarded only to those students who have achieved at least a 3.5 grade point average while carrying 12 or more graded credit hours of coursework.
Mr. Elie, a junior transfer from Boston College, is majoring in human and organizational development with a concentration in leadership and organizational effectiveness.
***
Matthew Vargas, an Ayala High graduate of Chino Hills, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list in the College of Health and Human Department at Cal State Fullerton. Undergraduate students must complete 12 or more units of graded course work with a 3.5 grade point average of higher are eligible for a spot on the dean’s list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.