Carl Hassel has been selected as the engineering manager for the City of Chino Hills Public Works Department.
He began working for the city in October 2018 as a senior engineer.
Mr. Hassel has more than 31 years of experience in a broad range of civil engineering projects.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in public administration at the University of La Verne.
Mr. Hassel said he looks forward to collaborating with all city departments to deliver capital improvement projects.
Mr. Hassel lives in Glendora with his partner Sophie and their dog Winston and cat Nalo.
He has three grown children and enjoys gardening cooking, and baking.
***
Chino Valley Fire District Capt. Travis Foster and firefighter-paramedics Aaron Patty, Joseph Bossler, Trevon Hanlon and Robert Webber were honored Wednesday night for five years of service to the fire district. Donna Rohrer was also recognized for her promotion to administrative secretary.
***
Chino Hills resident Dawn Brock graduated from Dixie State University during the school’s 111th commencement ceremony May 10. Nearly 2,700 students earned degrees this past semester. Dixie State University is located in St. George, Utah.
***
Lenis Barjas Pastrana, of Chino, was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Cal State University, Northridge this month. He is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
***
Shohrat Balgulyyev, a Chino Hills resident, graduated with a master’s of science degree in information technology from the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky. A total of 2,068 graduates received their degrees during commencement ceremonies on May 10.
