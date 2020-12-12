Reese Vargas of Chino has qualified for the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Eligibility for the list is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C. She is a graduate of Chino Hills High School.
Chino Valley Fire District firefighter-paramedics Nate Brooks and Blake Lemke appeared on Tuesday night’s episode of Supermarket Sweep, a weekly game show on the ABC network. Three two-player teams answer grocery-related questions and compete in the “Big Sweep” shopping event for the chance to win $100,000. Mr. Brooks and Mr. Lemke finished with $2,591 in groceries and items in the Big Sweep but were bested by the other two teams, which had $3,160 and $4,065, respectively.
The episode was recorded a couple months ago inside a hangar at the Santa Monica Municipal Airport.
Longtime City of Chino Hills employee Randy Hendriks, a public works inspection supervisor, was recognized at Tuesday’s city council meeting for 32 years of employment that began prior to incorporation in 1991. After San Bernardino County developed the Chino Hills Specific Plan, assessment districts and community facilities districts were created to fund the original infrastructure. Mr. Hendriks inspected most of the assessment district projects including water reservoirs and major roads. He inspected the construction of the waterline that would serve Butterfield Ranch before Butterfield Ranch Road was in existence. Later, he inspected the demolition of the same waterline and the installation of a new one.
Mr. Hendriks inspected the construction of the original city hall, housing developments including much of the development north of Soquel Canyon Parkway, and was lead inspector on the widening of Peyton Drive that occurred in three phases.
He uncovered very old waterlines made of redwood during an infrastructure project in Los Serranos.
During his career, he had 17 bosses and outlasted 15 of them.
