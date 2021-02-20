Senior planning analyst Yvette Brunetto who works for the City of Chino Hills in the Community Development Department was named the 2020 Employee of the Year by her peers for her dedication and work ethic.
Ms. Brunetto is known to create a harmonious work environment, take on new challenges, pay attention to details, and raise important issues, according to her peers.
She sets up procedures that improve workflow and secured two $300,000 grants, one for land use and building management software that will improve efficiency in several departments and the second to update the Housing Element in the General Plan.
She moved to Chino Hills in 1992, graduated from Ayala High School in 1995, and began working for the city in 1996 as an intern in the Community Development Department.
She offered to help where needed and began assisting customers at the building and engineering services counter.
She successfully competed for various job promotions, including permit technician in the Building and Safety Division, management analyst in the Engineering Division, associate planner in the Planning Division, and to her current position as senior planning analyst.
She and her husband David have been married for three years and have several pets.
***
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce board of directors were installed for the 2020-21 year. The installation took place on a Zoom meeting on Jan. 25.
Board members are Eric Hasanoff, Marcia McBean, Glenda Chavez, Leonora Foddrill, Gustavo Miranda, Cynthia Moran, Mark Hargove, James Gallegher, Christian Gagnier, Gigi Fix, Kavita Bhatia, Will Fleet, Melissa Demirci, Deanna Margaritha, Terry Fitch, Heather Parsons and Josh Sun.
***
Gwyndelyn Weatherbee of Chino Hills earned a spot on the Dean’s List at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania for the fall 2020 semester. Students must be a full-time student with a grade point average of at least 3.5 in 12 or more credits during a single semester and have zero continuing or incomplete grades.
***
Chino resident John Michael Benedict Unciano qualified for the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey. Undergraduate students must compete all of their courses with a 3.4 grade point average or higher and no grades below a C to earn a spot on the Dean’s List.
***
Chino Hills’ Ke’ala Valenciawas named to the Elmhurst University Dean’s List for the fall 2020 term. The university is located in Elmhurst, Illinois. Students must have a 3.75 grade point average or higher for placement on the Dean’s List.
***
Shuying Chen of Chino Hills, a web and mobile computer program major, was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York. Students must have a grade point average of 3.40 for nine credits of traditionally graded coursework with no incompletes or D or F grades.
