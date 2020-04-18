Three Chino Valley residents have been named to the Scholastic Honor Roll for the winter term at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon. Adriana E. Paez of Chino Hills, a senior majoring in biohealth sciences, earned a straight A average. Jordan J. Thropay of Chino, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering, had a 3.5 or better grade point average on a scale of 4. Roman F. Guerrero of Chino Hills, a post baccalaureate student majoring in computer science, also had a 3.5 or better grade point average. 

