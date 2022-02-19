Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce President Zeb Welborn received the Russell J. “Rusty” Hammer Memorial Scholarship Award at the annual Western Association of Chamber Executives annual conference in Glendale, Arizona. The award recognizes a Chamber executive who best exemplifies excellence and professionalism and have potential to be a future leader in the Chamber industry. Mr. Welborn, an Ontario resident, took over the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce in 2017.
***
Chino Valley Fire District Battalion Chief Dean Smith was appointed this week to the San Bernardino County Emergency Medical Care Committee, consisting of 15 Emergency Medical Services professionals tasked with acting as an advisory body to the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. Chief Smith has been a licensed paramedic for 28 years and will hold the position for four years.
***
Matt Vinton, a Chino Hills resident, earned dean’s list honors at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota. Students must have a 3.75 grade point average or higher for a spot on the dean’s list. Mr. Vinton is studying philosophy and ancient studies.
***
Three Chino Hills residents earned a spot on the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon. Students are Alex Abbott (junior, finance), Austin Clark (sophomore, biology) and Alyssa De Leon (junior, nursing). Students must have a 3.5 grade point average or higher on 12 or more hours of graded work for a spot on the dean’s list.
***
Jonathan Gibbons of Chino, and Bradley Mullan of Chino Hills, were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington. Students must have a 3.5 to 3.84 grade point average to earn a spot on the dean’s list.
***
Chino resident Ming Liu, an engineering major at the Missouri University of Science and Technology, was named to the fall 2021 semester’s honor list. Students must have a minimum of 12 hours and carry at least a 3.2 grade point average. The Missouri University of Science and Technology is located in Rolla, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.