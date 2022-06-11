Louis Napoles, a 2013 Chino Hills High School graduate, was promoted to the rank of captain in the U.S. Army on May 1.
Capt. Napoles graduated in 2018 from the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York.
After graduation, he attended Basic Officer Leader Course at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
He has been deployed to Qatar and is currently stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, assigned to the 5th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment.
He will attend Captain Career Course in October 2022 at Fort Sill.
***
Chino resident William Mouw, an Ontario Christian High graduate, will play in next week’s U.S. Open golf tournament in Massachusetts after winning a qualifying tournament last weekend in San Francisco.
The Pepperdine University golfer finished 12-under-par to win by five strokes in the 88-golfer tournament at The Olympic Club (Ocean Course).
The 122nd U.S. Open Championships will be held Thursday, June 16 through Sunday, June 19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.
***
Anna Chen, a Chino resident, was named to the spring 2022 semester dean’s list at Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas.
More than 1,200 students earned a spot on the dean’s list by registering for 12 or more credit hours and earning a grade point average of 3.6 or higher.
Ms. Chen is a junior and majoring in psychology.
***
Three Chino Hills residents graduated from Oregon State University during commencement ceremonies held June 11 and 12 at Reser Stadium on the campus in Corvallis, Oregon.
Adrienne Chan earned a master’s degree in ocean, earth and atmospheric sciences and Ryan Ong and Chanrung Seng each earned a bachelor’s degree
