Jocelyn Pascual and Jonathan Vergara, who both graduated from Don Lugo High in Chino in 2006, were married Feb. 23, 2022 at Lake Oak Meadows in Temecula. The bride graduated from Cal State San Bernardino while the groom is a graduate of Cal State Fullerton. Maid of honor was Tiffany Mernard of Chino and the ring bearer was Maverick the dog.
Chino Hills residents Emma Bialy and Carissa Van Steenwyk were named to the Dean’s academic honor list for the fall 2021 semesters at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. Ms. Bialy attends the university’s Louise Herrington School of Nursing. Ms. Van Steenwyk attend the school’s Robbins College of Health and Human Services. Students must have a minimum grade point average of 3,70 with no grades lower than a C and enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
Several Chino and Chino Hills residents were named to the Dean’s list at Biola University in La Habra for the fall 2021 semester. Students must have a grade point average of 3.6 or higher and enrolled in 12 or more credits. Chino residents and their majors are Zoie Jones (liberal studies elementary education) and Luke Matlock (computer science). Chino Hills residents are Noah Benson (political science); Madison Clemons (biological science); Anna Cohee (human biology); Rachel Cowen (business administration); Cassandra Gishwiller (nursing); Victoria Gruen (cinema and media arts); Michael Lathrop (Bible, Theology and Ministry); Chloe Laurin (kinesiology); Priscilla Lee (nursing); Madeline Ma (biological science); Ryan Park (psychology); Alexis Patino (applied psychology); Ro Bbin Rhim (history); Mia Schow (human biology); Sarah Slamer (Bible, Theology, and Ministry); Matthew Taghaboni (cinema and media arts), and Calvin Willis (computer science).
Chino Valley Fire District employees were honored March 9 for their years of service to the district or their promotions. Fifteen-year awards were given to Capt. Mike Reilly and firefighter-paramedic Ryan Pourhassanian. Promotions were given to Engineer Michael Age, Capt. Mike Reilly, Battalion Chief Wayne Fontes and Deputy Chief Jeremy Ault.
Chino Hills High sophomore Kaitlyn Ortega was selected as a semifinalist for The Music Center’s 34th annual Spotlight Competition, which awards more than $100,000 in scholarships for aspiring teen artists with performance opportunities and professional feedback. More than 1,300 teens from 256 schools auditioned for the program in seven categories—acting, classical voice, non-classical voice, ballet, dance, classical instrumental and jazz instrument. Kaitlyn is competing in the dance category. Semifinalists earn $300 apiece. Grand prize finalists will earn $5,000 apiece and one honorable mention in each category will earn $1,000. Information: musiccenter.org/spotlight.
Chino resident Gerardo Garcia graduated with a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa.
Madeline Barnes of Chino Hills earned Dean’s list honors for the fall 2021 semester at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania.
Students must have full-time status with a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 to earn a spot on the dean’s list. Ms. Barnes is majoring in criminal justice.
Chino Hills resident Camille Cortes was named to the Dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at MCPHS University in Boston, Massachusetts. She is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She will graduate in 2023. Students with a full-time course load and earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher are eligible for a spot on the dean’s list.
Kate Atkinson, a Chino resident, earned Dean’s list honors for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. Students must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while achieving a 3.66 grade point average or higher to earn a spot on the Dean’s list.
Chino Valley Chamber President Zeb Welborn was selected this month to take part in the sixth cohort of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Education and Workforce Fellowship Program. The program is based in Washington D.C.
