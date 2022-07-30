Chino residents Kate Atkinson and Emily Leavitt were named to the dean’s list at the University of Minnesota for the 2022 spring semester. Ms. Atkinson is a senior and Ms. Leavitt is a freshman and a pitcher for the University of Minnesota women’s softball team. Students must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits and have at least a 3.66 grade point average for a spot on the dean’s list. 

***

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.