David Gilmartin of Chino Hills acted quickly to help save the life of an employee on Monday, Jan. 24.
Mr. Gilmartin was walking through the back area of a large manufacturing facility in Fontana where he is employed, when one of his employees began exhibiting symptoms of a stroke, which brought him to his knees, rendering him incapable of walking.
Mr. Gilmartin called 911 and was guided by the operator to provide medical assistance until paramedics arrived. His actions and the EMT’s assistance in getting the employee to Kaiser Hospital in Ontario helped to save the employee’s life.
***
Chino resident Macie Oliva was named to the dean’s list Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines, Iowa for the fall 2021 semester.
Students must have a grade point average of 3.50 and 3.749 with a minimum of six credit hours to earn the honor.
***
Chino Hills resident Emma Roberts earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2021 semester at Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights, Illinois. Full-time undergraduate students earning a 3.5 grade point average or higher are eligible for a spot on the dean’s list.
***
Hannah Hughbanks and Amanda Aleman of Chino Hills earned honor roll recognition for the fall 2021 semester at Dixie State University in St. George, Utah.
***
Ayala High School graduate Raven Harris earned an associate’s degree in management at Park University in Parkville, Missouri.
A total of 969 students received a bachelor’s or associate’s degree or undergraduate certificate during the fall 2021 semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.