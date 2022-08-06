Chino residents Justin Crowder and Alexie Gordon and Chino Hills’ Margarita Diaz were named to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester at the University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphia, Maryland. Students must complete at least six credits during the semester, earn at least a 3.5 grade point average and maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 at the university.
Daryll Macasieb of Chino Hills received his bachelor’s degree in computer forensics and digital investigations during the spring 2022 semester at Champlain College in Burlington, Virginia. A total of 587 students completed their degree requirements and received diplomas during commencement ceremonies.
Stephanie Boschee, a Chino Hills resident, earned dean’s list honors for the 2021-22 school year from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado. Students who earn a combined grade point average of 3.75 or higher during at least two academic semesters and complete 24 semester hours are eligible for a spot on the dean’s list.
