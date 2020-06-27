Chino Hills resident Jessica Ann Congleton was named to the President’s List for the spring 2020 semester at Clemson University in South Carolina. She is a psychology major. To earn a spot on the President’s List, students must achieve at least a 4.0 grade-point average. Ms. Congleton is a 2016 graduate of Ontario Christian High School.
***
Chino Hills High graduate Layla Kassem was named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 semester at Cal State University, San Marcos. Students must have at least a 3.5 grade-point average to earn a spot on the list. She was recently inducted as President of Order of Omega, which is a Greek honor society on campus, and is the vice president of membership for Delta Zeta. Ms. Kassem is a double major in environmental science and political science and is set to graduate from the university in 2021.
***
Megan Glaudini, a Chino resident and 2019 graduate of Chino Hills High School, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 spring semester at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. She is majoring in theology and minoring in dance.
***
Chino Hills residents Michael Crain-Zamora and Michael Tenney received their degrees from the University of Iowa. Mr. Crain-Zamora earned a Master of Science degree in chemical and biochemical engineering and Mr. Tenney earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.
***
Five Chino Valley residents recently received their degrees from Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon.
Chino Hills residents are Adriana E. Paez (bachelor of science, biohealth services); Morgan L. Riddick (bachelor of fine arts, graphic design); and Andrew M. Woods (bachelor of science, environmental studies).
Chino residents are Hillary W. Dreikorn (bachelor of science, computer science); and Janessa C. Thropay (bachelor of arts, speech communication).
***
Chino Hills resident Shuying Chen was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York. Sheis in the web and mobile computing program.
Students can qualify for the Dean’s List by having full-time status with a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on 12 or more credits during a single semester.
***
Three Chino Hills residents graduated from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. Jaime Alfaro graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Economics. Alyssa Barrera graduated with Bachelor of Science in Communications and Cody Davis graduated with Master of Accounting.
They were among a graduation class of 8,628 at the university’s first-ever virtual commencement ceremony on April 30.
