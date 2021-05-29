Chino Hills residents Ken and Laura Montague have been selected as the city’s highlighted volunteers for their work on the Volunteer Graffiti Abatement Team since 2010 where they remove graffiti on city property when noticed or reported.
They also remove litter and graffiti from Alterra and Overlook parks as volunteers for the city’s Park, Roadway, and Trail adoption program.
In 2008, they hosted their first National Night Out and continue the tradition to the present day.
The couple is widely known for being animal advocates and reuniting missing pets with their owners.
Mr. and Mrs. Montague have been married for 26 years and have lived in Chino Hills since 2003.
Mr. Montague is a retired Los Angeles Police sergeant II and a former sniper on the SWAT team. Mrs. Montague is a retired nurse who transitioned to police services for the California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles Police Department.
The couple also help the homeless and displaced community members return to society.
Together they have two children, four grandchildren, and four dogs.
***
The Chino Hills City Council recognized the winners of the city’s 20th annual water conservation design-a-sign contest during the virtual May 11 council meeting.
Twelve winners were recognized from over 130 entries from K to 12th grades. The theme was “Every Drop Counts.” Winning posters will be converted into street signs.
Grand prizes were awarded to kindergartener Lucas Chen from Eagle Canyon Elementary School who won a kids-edition Fire Tablet; second grader Angela Gu from Litel Elementary School and fifth grader Selina Gu from Litel who each won Kindle Fire tablets; and junior Priyasha Panigrahi of Ayala High who won a laptop.
All second and third place winners received a $20 gift card to The Shoppes and a $10 Chick-fil-A gift card.
Classrooms with the highest participation were entered into a raffle for a $100 Hobby Lobby gift card won by Stephanie Farmakis, a sixth-grade teacher at Rolling Ridge Elementary School.
***
Ayala High graduate Joshua Bozoian was among 610 students graduating May 15 from Union University in Jackson, Tennessee. A commencement ceremony of the university’s 196th graduating class was held at the school’s Great Lawn. Mr. Bozoian graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing.
***
Chino High School’s Jocelyn Torres and Perla Mozqueda Suarez and Don Lugo High’s Mia Reynoso and Jade Anastasi were named winners of the Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley scholarship for 2021.
***
Chino resident Tiffany Williams was named to the 2021 winter President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire. Students must have a minimum 3.7 grade point average to earn a spot on the President’s List. The winter term took place from January through May.
***
Santana Nicole Grygiel, a Chino resident, earned an Associate of Arts degree from the University of Maryland Global Campus. A virtual commencement ceremony for 5,500 graduates was held May 15. The university is located in Adelphi, Maryland.
***
Chino Hills resident Anthony Porter, 25, will appear in this season’s American Ninja Warrior competition, which airs Monday nights on NBC.
“Yeah, I could totally do that,” Mr. Porter said when he first saw the show a couple of years ago. “So when I first applied in 2019, I put together a reel of me working out in my element, swinging from trees and flinging arrows.”
Season 13 of American Ninja Warrior begins airing on Monday, May 31, but Mr. Porter’s first appearance will take place in the second episode of the season on Monday, June 7.
The episode was filmed in Tacoma, Washington. He is not allowed to state how he did in the competition.
Mr. Porter was raised in Chino Hills and attended kindergarten through eighth grade at St. Margaret Mary School in Chino. He was in Boy Scout Troop 2399 at St. Paul the Apostle Church in Chino Hills and became an Eagle Scout.
He attended Damien High School in La Verne, serving as the pole vault captain on the track and field team, and was also the school’s television anchorman.
“It was in high school where I developed my two main passions—archery and rock climbing,” Mr. Porter said. “When I had the chance to go to college, I honestly just wanted to find out the best way to help the environment, since all of my hobbies revolved around being knowledgeable of the outdoors.”
He majored in Parks and Recreational Leadership, emphasizing in environmental education and leadership. He also became certified as a backpacking guide, wildnerness first responder, wilderness water safety, emergency first aid, archery teacher and a Parkour instructor.
“My main goal is for people to get hobbies playing outside, so they can see how important it is to be a steward in their own community,” he said.
He said competing on American Ninja Warrior was a humbling experience because he realized the sport took a lot more than he initially thought.
“I really had to train certain muscle groups and be comfortable with flying through the air relying on nothing but my fingertips to stop me from hitting the ground,” Mr. Porter said.
He was recruited for Season 11, and was called back for Season 12, but COVID restrictions pushed his appearance to Season 13.
Mr. Porter trains at Movement Lab in San Dimas.
“I’m so excited to see how this season turned out, and I can’t wait to share my experience on the show with my community of supporters,” he said.
***
Kristin Breaux, a Don Lugo High graduate from Chino, was selected to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Jamestown in Jamestown, North Dakota.
Students must have a 3.5 grade point average or higher to earn a spot on the Dean’s List.
