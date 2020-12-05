Longtime Chino Hills Public Works Commissioner Bill McDonnell was honored Nov. 24 at the council meeting for 24 years of service.
Mr. McDonnell will be moving to Corona.
The council made special accommodations for Mr. McDonnell to receive the award in person. Council chambers have been closed to the public since the pandemic.
As a water efficiency manager for the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, Mr. McDonnell provided expertise to the city during the drought and helped with policy decisions on water and energy matters over the years.
He worked with the commission to develop the city’s water conservation ordinance, the first of its kind in the region.
Art Bennett, serving as mayor for his last meeting of the year, described Mr. McDonnell as well prepared, insightful, passionate, and collegial with a solid understanding of the governmental process.
“I’m proud to say that Bill has been my appointee since I became a member of the city council in 2008,” said Mr. Bennett.
Mr. McDonnell was appointed to the commission in 1996 by the late Councilman Jim Thalman.
Mr. McDonnell said it was his honor to volunteer his services and expertise to the city.
He said the councils and commissioners that have served the city since incorporation have created an amazing place for everyone.
***
After a two-and-a-half month nationwide recruitment process, Michael Sequeira, M.D., has been appointed Public Health Officer for the County of San Bernardino by the Board of Supervisors.
For the past 30 years, Dr. Sequeira has worked in leadership roles at the local, state and national levels, including regional director of six of its hospital emergency departments, including San Bernardino, Apple Valley, Colton, and Redlands.
He serves as National Risk Director for Vituity Healthcare, where he has been charged with keeping providers current with the latest clinical and research data on COVID-19. He is past president of the San Bernardino County Medical Society and a member of the steering committee of the Inland Empire Opioid Crisis Coalition.
Board chairman Curt Hagman said the county looks forward to Dr. Sequeira’s leadership as we “navigate our way out of this COVID-19 pandemic.” The doctor said the pandemic will be his main focus and will include a “massive vaccination program” when the time comes.
Dr. Sequeira received a bachelor of arts degree in zoology from Pomona College in Claremont and graduated with his medical doctorate in the top 10 percent of his class from the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine. He completed his residency in internal medicine and emergency medicine at the University of Oregon Health Sciences Center in Portland.
***
Jacob Montenegro of Chino Hills High School was recognized as a semifinalist in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Competition and will compete with approximately 16,000 high school seniors for 7,600 scholarships worth $30 million. The 2021 pool of semifinalists represents less than 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors and includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.
***
Chino Hills High senior Kristofer Roland B. Nino won an honorable mention award for his prose submission to the 2020 Ocean Awareness Contest, held by the Bow Seat Awareness program. He received a $250 scholarship and will be featured in a Bow Seat gallery that will showcase ocean advocacy artwork created by youth from around the world. This is the contest’s 10th year.
***
Chino author Christy Cooper-Burnett won two literary awards for her novel No Way Home. She won first place in Literary Excellence in the science fiction category at the PenCraft Awards and a first place award for adult fiction in the California Indie Author Project. A sequal, called “Finding Home”, is set to be released in June 2021.
***
Chino High students Bailey Kuo and Joshua Mesta have been named National Hispanic Scholars by the National Hispanic Recognition Program for high achievement on the PSAT test.
