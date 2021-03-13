Former Chino Hills resident Ryan Cassells, 29, has co-produced a Hollywood motion picture called “Cherry” starring Tom Holland (Spider-Man) and directed by Avengers: Endgame’s Anthony and Joe Russo.
It was released Feb. 26 in select theaters and began streaming on Apple TV+ on March 12.
The modern odyssey is based on the novel of the same name and follows Holland’s protagonist from college student to soldier to drug addict to bank robber, as his mental and physical health unravels along the way.
Mr. Cassells graduated from Walnut High School in 2009 and Cal State Fullerton Film School in 2013. His father Scott Cassells, a retired Walnut High administrator, and his mother Kathy Cassells, a retired school teacher, still reside in Chino Hills.
Mr. Cassells currently lives in Los Angeles while working on his next films.
***
Lindsey Stansfield, of Chino, will complete her student-teaching assignment this month as an educations-studies student at Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois. She plans to become a teacher.
