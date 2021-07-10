Chino resident Coleene VanTilburg has published a book about her journey from grief to joy on the passing of her 26-year-old son Timmy in 2007 from kidney disease.
Timmy was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome at age 4 which developed into FSGS (focal segmental glomural sclerosis) and pulmonary embolus at age 20, which are blood clots in the lungs.
The book, titled “Grace Upon Amazing Grace,” took five years to complete.
She filtered each chapter through the “Aspiring Writers’ Forum,” a Christian writers’ group in Chino she co-founded.
When her son was in the hospital, she wrote about the sounds of his breathing machine: “It wasn’t a stanza or a chorus, but a plucking of a certain chord, like the tapping of fingers against a steering wheel or the swaying of a head to a beating heart. I don’t know the words to this song, but I’ll stay up all night to hear it.”
The book includes original poetry, Bible verses, and music playlists that correspond to specific chapters.
Mrs. VanTilburg said the purpose of the book is to give readers pause to seek God in their personal pain and gain an eternal perspective of life.
Of her son’s death, she wrote: “On that day, grace and mercy tied their canoe to the river’s side. Tim had been living in a dry and weary land for too long. He entered the boat of eternity, receiving God’s answer to our desperate prayers. On that day, he was healed.”
Mrs. VanTilburg, who has lived in Chino since 1977, is an instructional aide for the Chino Valley Unified School District.
She enjoys gardening, painting, and crafting.
Mrs. VanTilburg, her husband Ted and their son Corey enjoy the outdoors.
***
Chino Hills resident Jacob Cecala, an Ayala High School graduate, completed his doctorate in entomology at the University of California, Riverside. His dissertation examined how commercial plant nurseries act as habitats for wild, native bee species in Southern California. Mr. Cecala attended Hidden Trails Elementary and Canyon Hills Junior High in Chino Hills, and Cal Poly Pomona. He will begin a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of California, Davis in September to study how irrigation and pesticide practices in agriculture affect microbes inhabiting flowers and pollination by bees.
***
Kenzie Koerber and Julian Tu of Chino Hills graduated in May from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Ms. Koerber earned a bachelor’s degree in communications. Mr. Tu earned a doctor of philosophy degree in medicinal chemistry.
***
Madelyn Rupert, a Chino Hills resident, was named to the College of the Holy Cross spring 2021 Dean’s List. She is majoring in CIS-neuroscience studies. Ms. Rupert is scheduled to graduate as a member of the Class of 2022. Students must pass four or more letter-graded courses with no failing grades and earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher to earn a spot on the Dean’s List.
***
Lindsay Reyes of Chino Hills was among 268 student-athletes named to the State University of New York Athletic Conference 2020-21 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll. Student-athletes must have at least a 3.3 cumulative grade point average to earn the honor.
***
Madison Elie, of Chino Hills, was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She is a recent graduate of the university. Students must complete and pass all assigned courses with no grade below a C and have at least a 3.4 grade point average to earn Dean’s List honors.
***
Chino Hills resident Ryan Kanne earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts. A commencement ceremony was held May 2 at Fenway Park in Boston. A virtual ceremony was held May 9.
***
***
***
***
***
***
