Chino’s Victoria Galindo was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, New Mexico. Students need a minimum of 15 credit hours with a 3.25 grade point average or higher to earn a spot on the dean’s list.
***
Madelyn Rubert, of Chino Hills, received a bachelor’s degree from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts. She was among the 755 graduating seniors earning degrees at the school’s 176th Commencement ceremony held May 27 at the DCU Center in Worcester.
***
Chino Hills resident Julia Craig was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pennsylvania. The Chino Hills High graduate is studying business administration. Ms. Craig, a member of the Lebanon Valley College women’s softball team, earned All-Middle Athletic Conference second-team honors for the 2022 season.
She hit .341 with 46 hits. She knocked in 25 runs, scored 22 runs and made 253 putouts in 266 chances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.