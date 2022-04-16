Don Lugo High graduate Amanda Torres-Crawford and Nevada resident Tyler Parvin are engaged to be married. Ms. Torres-Crawford graduated from Don Lugo in 2014 and earned a bachelor’s in psychology from Grand Canyon University in 2017 and a nursing degree from the College of Southern Nevada in 2021. She works as an emergency room nurse at Valley Health System Nevada. Mr. Parvin, a 2014 graduate of Liberty High School in Nevada and a 2018 graduate of Grand Canyon University, earned his doctorate of physical therapy from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas in 2021. He works as a physical therapist at HCA Healthcare Systems in Nevada. The couple lives in Las Vegas.
***
Five Ayala High student-athlete signed national letters of intent to their college choices last week. Athletes are Mason Ma, track and field, Cal State Fullerton; Madeline Seifert, track and field, Harvey Mudd College; Charlize Sunahara, swimming, Pepperdine University; Aaliyah Mendoza, cheerleading, Hope International University; and Jaydin Colvin, football, Black Hills State University.
***
Chino Hills resident Martin Mendiola was among 115 UPS drivers in California inducted into the “Circle of Honor,” an honorary organization for drivers achieveing more than 25 years of accident-free driving. Mr. Mendiola works at the Ontario location south of Ontario International Airport. More than 1,000 drivers in California and 10,500 drivers globally are part of the Circle of Honor, UPS officials said.
