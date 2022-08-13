Mark Newkirk

Mark Newkirk

Longtime Chino Hills resident Mark Newkirk was promoted to the executive position of Chief Appraiser over the Major Real Property Division in Los Angeles County, assessing the values of regional malls, hotels, amusement parks and other locations. He was promoted by Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang. “Mark is going to be leading the team that assesses the value of major properties such as stadiums, high-rise buildings and golf courses, to name just a few of the areas of oversight,” Mr. Prang said. Mr. Newkirk began working with the Los Angeles County Assessor’s office in 1996 as a real property appraiser trainee. 

***

Joshua Komrosky

Joshua Komrosky

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.