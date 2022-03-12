James Hill, 48, was appointed March 4 as warden of the California Institution for Men in Chino where he has been acting warden since last year.
Mr. Hill, a resident of Imperial, worked at Centinela State Prison from 2002 to 2021, including as chief deputy warden, associate warden, correctional captain, correctional lieutenant, correctional sergeant, correctional counselor and correctional officer.
He was correctional captain at the California Institution for Women in Chino from 2014 to 2016.
Chino Teen Volunteer Christine Gu was selected as the 2021 Community Champion by the Community Services Commission on Feb. 28. Christine has served on the Teen Advisory Committee for three years and has volunteered 170 hours to help with special events and youth programs.
Christine will be honored at a Parks and Recreation Society District 11 Banquet on April 21 in Jurupa Valley.
The Community Champion award was first presented in 1991 to recognize individuals who contribute to the field of Park and Recreation as a commissioner, city council member, board of education member, volunteer, or a participant in social, cultural, service, or fraternal organizations.
The following new employees were introduced during Tuesday’s Chino Hills City Council meeting: Jacob Velasco, community services coordinator; Leticia Medina, senior account technician; Tristen Cruz, engineering technician; Richard Rodriguez, maintenance worker; and Christopher Zavala, maintenance worker.
Chino’s Avery Bravo, 13, and West Covina’s Andrew Tachias, 36, were the female and male overall winners, respectively, at last Saturday’s Chino DairyAire 5K run at Ayala Park, benefitting the Chino Youth Museum. Bravo finished the 3.1-mile course in 20 minutes, 49 seconds. Tachias finished in 17 minutes, 20 seconds. Winners by division were Emma Padilla, Ontario, female age 1-8, 25:51; Liam Flores, Chino, male 1-8, 29:02; Kaelyn Joy Danao, Chino, female 9-12, 21:31; Valentino Olmos, Pomona, male 9-12, 22:00; Avery Bravo, Chino, female 13-19; 20:49; Luis Mateo-Reyes, Chino, male 13-19, 18:34; Maddie Laney, Corona, female 20-24, 29:00; Jose Munoz, Pomona, male 20-24, 22:04; Alyssa Saucedo, unknown residence, female 25-29, 23:42; Christopher Flores, Chino, male 25-29, 23:52; Beverly Rubio, unknown residence, female 30-34, 26:22; Ivan Torres, Monrovia, male 30-34, 19:22; Malinda Garcia, Chino, female 35-39, 24:39; Andrew Tachias, West Covina, male 35-39, 17:20; Jennifer Bravo, Chino, female 40-44, 27:52; David Cadengo, Chino, male 40-44, 20:33; Norma Valle, unknown residence, female 45-49, 28:48; Herb Higueros, Brea, male 45-49, 22:08; Eileen Keller, Chino Hills, female 50-54, 30:52; Daniel Lara, Corona, male 50-54, 27:30; Regine Sediva, Chino Hills, female 55-59, 26:09; Bill Johnson, San Dimas, male 55-59, 26:09; Elvia Franco, Riverside, female 60-64, 29:16; Tom Tyner, Chino, male 60-64, 43:52; Geri Relich, Chino Hills, female 65-69, 29:53; Stan Ideker, San Diego County, male 65-69, 22:11; Nancy Haynes, Chino, female 70-74, 40:52; Larry Haynes, Chino, male 70-74, 28:55; Jackie Phillips, Riverside, female 75 and up, 41:22; and Barry Freeman, Chino, male 75 and up, 38:41.
