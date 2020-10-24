Several Chino Valley residents are attending Biola University’s “Biola at Home” online classes for the 2020 fall semester. Classes began Aug. 31. Biola University is a national-ranked Christian university in La Mirada.
Chino residents are Noemi Daley, Zachary Ramos and Zoie Jones.
Chino Hills residents are Joshua Liu, Noah Benson, Evan Hori, Michael Lathrop, Crystal Schmidt, Valerie De Leon, Calvin Willis and Alexandra Willis.
***
The Chino City Council on Oct. 20 reappointed Brandon Blanchard to the Chino Planning Commissioner for a four-year term effective Jan. 1, 2021. Mr. Blanchard was first appointed to the commission in January 2009 and currently serves as the chairperson of the seven-member commission.
***
Chino Hills Police Deputy Brad Gomez received a Commander’s award for helping lift an overturned vehicle off of a driver’s pinned legs in June.
The heroic act helped save the life of the driver, a Chino Hills woman who was involved in the single-car crash on Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
