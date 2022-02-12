Don Lugo High graduate Khoury Bethley has transferred to Arizona State University to play football for his senior year after four years at the University of Hawaii. Bethley made the announcement on his Twitter account last Saturday. “As one door closes and another opens,” he wrote. “Forever grateful for my time in Hawaii and will forever be a Warrior. Looking forward to the future and my last year of college ball.” The defensive back entered the NCAA transfer protocol last month, a day after Hawaii head coach Todd Graham resigned after two seasons. Bethley was granted a fifth year of college eligibility because of the shortened 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
***
Ayala High School graduate Anthony LaFrance, who played football at Riverside Community College in 2021, signed a letter of intent to attend Fresno State University. LaFrance, an offensive lineman, will join a Fresno State team that finished 10-3 overall and 6-2 in the Mountain West Conference last season.
***
Chino Valley Fire District named Engineer Jeff Anderson as its 2021 Firefighter of the Year and Human Resources Specialist Angelica De La Torre as its 2021 Employee of the Year at its monthly board meeting Wednesday night. Two employees, engineers Chris Greene and Jared Mitchell, were given 15-year awards for their years of service to the district.
***
Chino resident Sheree Rodriguez and Chino Hills resident Adam Martinez were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Ms. Rodriguez is majoring in criminology and Mr. Martinez is a majoring in pre business.
***
Sahan Theegala of Chino Hills was named to the dean’s list at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey.
Undergraduate students earning a 3.4 grade point average or higher with no grades below a C qualified for the dean’s list.
