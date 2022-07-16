Chino Hills resident Alyssa Barrera earned a master’s degree in information systems from the University of Utah during the school’s commencement ceremonies in May.
***
Victoria Wittenbrock, of Chino Hills, received semester highest honors for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
***
Julia Craig, a Chino Hills resident, was among 250 Lebanon Valley College student-athletes named for the Middle Athletic Conference winter and spring academic honor roll. Ms. Craig, a Chino Hills High graduate, plays for the Lebanon Valley College women’s softball team. She is majoring in business administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.