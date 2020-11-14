Chino Hills resident Ray Ocampo has been selected as the city’s highlighted volunteer. Mr. Ocampo has been a member of the Chino Hills Auxiliary Radio Team (CHART) since 2009 and is a volunteer for Citizens on Patrol (COP) at the Chino Hills Police Department where he serves as vice commander.
He was recognized as the COP of the Year after joining with others to organize a Neighborhood Watch group when he noticed an increase in petty crimes in his neighborhood. He was selected as captain.
He has hosted a National Night Out neighborhood crime-prevention event in his neighborhood for the past two years.
Mr. Ocampo and his wife, Bing, have been married for 46 years. Their four children returned to Chino Hills after college to raise their families here.
They have six grandchildren.
Mr. Ocampo enjoys gardening, Bonsai propagation, woodworking, traveling to other countries, photography, and shooting sports.
He has been a competitive shooter since 1962.
Mr. Ocampo retired in 2015 as a federal security officer in the Department of Homeland Security.
