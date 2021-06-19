During Monday’s Chino Valley Democratic Club meeting, Chino Hills resident Jim Gallagher was elected chairman, taking the position over from Marian Arguello. Other officers elected during the meeting are Paul Rodriguez of Chino, first vice chairperson; Ms. Arguello of Chino, second vice chairperson; Cathy Earle of Chino, recording secretary; Terry Marzell of Chino Hills, corresponding secretary; Brian Moon of Chino Hills, treasurer; and Robert Ceja of Chino, sergeant at arms.
***
Chino Police Department clerk typist Margarita De Avila was named the department’s Professional Staff Employee of the Year, the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce announced.
Ms. De Avila, a four-year employee, worked in the professional standards bureau where she assumed payroll responsibilities, assisted in the backgrounds unit in the hiring of new employees, and created a COVID spreadsheet to log and track all employees who came into contact with someone testing positive for the virus.
She compiles monthly reports on use of force and vehicle pursuit incidents.
***
Rebecca Novikoff, an office specialist for the Chino Hills Police Department, was named the 2020 Chino Hills Police Department Employee of the Year, presented by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Ms. Novikoff, who lives in Chino Hills, began working with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department in 2016 as a lead liaison between judicial officials and the civil unit to aid in the execution of court-granted judgements and civil orders.
In 2018, she joined the Chino Hills station and has worked as a liaison between the department and the community where she has been active in National Night Out and the Christmas toy drive.
She worked as a dispatcher in an active shooter training exercise, the incident command post during the Blue Ridge Fire in Chino Hills, and helped facilitate training through the transition of a new report writing system.
She also taught a dispatch-radio use session for the Citizens on Patrol academy.
***
Chino Hills High graduate Julia Craig was among 700 Lebanon Valley College students named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester. Lebanon Valley College is located in Annville, Pennsylvania. Students must have a 3.4 grade point average or higher to earn a spot on the Dean’s List. Ms. Craig is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in international business.
***
Benjamin Richards, a Chino Hills resident, was named to the 2020-21 spring semester Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Mr. Richards is studying agricultural and life science at the university.
***
Chino’s Jonathan Gibbons and Chino Hills’ Bradley Mullan were named to the Dean’s List at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade point average to earn a spot on the Dean’s List.
***
Shawn Mailo of Chino Hills earned a Master of Science in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia. More than 4,400 undergraduate and graduate students earned degrees during commencement ceremonies May 7 and 8 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
***
Jenna Prescott, a 2017 Chino Hills High graduate, earned a summa cum laude degree in psychology from Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego in December. She participated in the university’s commencement ceremonies on June 12 in San Diego. She is the daughter of Dr. Arthur Prescott and Margret Prescott of Chino.
***
Ariel Wooden, a Chino Hills resident, was named to the Dean’s List at the University of Iowa for the 2021 spring semester. Ms. Wooden, an Ayala High graduate, is a third-year undergraduate student in the University of Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, majoring in English and creative writing.
***
Jacklyn Vasquez of Chino Hills earned a Juris Doctorate degree at the University of Iowa’s College of Law. This year, 5,300 undergraduates, graduate and professional students earned degrees at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.
***
Chino Hills resident Jacqueline Teele earned Dean’s List with high honors during the 2021 spring quarter at the Milwaukee School of Engineering. Students must have at least a 3.70 grade point average to earn high honors. The school is in Wisconsin.
***
Alyssa DeLeon, a Chino Hills resident, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester at George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon. Students must have a 3.5 grade point average or above in 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the Dean’s List. Ms. DeLeon, a junior, is majoring in nursing.
***
Chino’s Michael Robles graduated last month from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A virtual ceremony was held May 15.
***
Victoria Wittenbrock of Chino Hills earned semester honors for the spring 2021 term with a 4.0 grade point average at the University of Wisconsin at Green Bay. Full-time students with at least 12 or more credits of graded coursework are eligible to receive the honor.
***
Chino resident Victoria Gurol was named to the 2021 spring semester Dean’s List at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Full-time undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above to earn a spot on the Dean’s List.
***
Chino Hills’ Ke’ala Valencia graduated with a bachelor’s degree in music business from Elmhurst University in Elmhurst, Illinois. The university held commencement ceremonies May 21-22.
***
Chino Hills resident Roman Guerrero and Chino resident Jordan Thropay graduated from Oregon State University as members of the Class of 2021. Mr. Guerrero received a bachelor’s degree in computer science. Mr. Thropay earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.
***
Ontario Christian High graduate Adriana Paez, a Chino Hills resident, earned a master’s degree in biomedical sciences from Midwestern University in Glendale, Arizona. A virtual commencement ceremony took place May 28. Ms. Paez graduated from Ontario Christian in 2016 and earned a bachelor’s degree in bio health science from Oregon State University. She plans to attend dental school at Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry at the University of Southern California. Ms. Paez is the daughter of David and Ana Paez of Chino Hills.
***
Chino’s Lindsay Stansfield graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in elementary educational studies from Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois. A commencement ceremony was held June 5.
