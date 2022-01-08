Blanca Magallanes, a Chino Valley School District employee who began working for the district at age 19, has retired after 47 years of service.
Mrs. Magallanes, who worked as an English as a Second Language (ESL) secretary has helped thousands of students register for classes.
Carl Hampton, principal of Chino Valley Adult School, said Mrs. Magallanes is a beloved and well-liked colleague who has helped students outside of her own native language. She was hired on Oct. 23, 1974.
“She has adapted to many changes at the school, whether it was a change of location, the types of students, or the computers,” Mr. Hampton said.
Mrs. Magallanes was honored at the Dec. 16 school board meeting by the California School Employees Association union president for her service.
Chino Hills resident Steve Elie has been selected president of the Inland Empire Utilities Agency (IEUA) board of directors for 2022.
Mr. Elie was elected to the IEUA in 2010 and was re-elected in 2014 and 2018.
He represents the cities of Chino and Chino Hills and the unincorporated area of Chino.
“I am humbled and honored that my colleagues chose me to serve as president,” Mr. Elie said. “IEUA stands on the forefront on so many key issues for the Inland Empire. Leadership, innovation and forward thinking are all imperative in developing solutions for the sake of all now and in the future.”
Michael Camacho will serve as vice president and Marco Tule will be the secretary-treasurer.
The IEUA distributes imported water and provides industrial and municipal wastewater collection and treatment services to 875,000 people in Chino, Chino Hills, Cucamonga Valley Water District, Fontana, Fontana Water Company, Montclair, Monte Vista Water District, Ontario and Upland.
Chino Hills resident Monica Harrer was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphi, Maryland. Students must complete at least six credits during the semester, earn at least a 3.5 grade point average and maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 at the university.
Several Chino and Chino Hills residents completed their first semester at Biola University in La Mirada. Chino residents are Noemi Daley and Luke Matlock. Chino Hills residents are Victoria Gruen, Todd Hoy, Chloe Laurin, Summer McNeal, Ryan Park, Sarah Slamer, Sophia Smalley and Matthew Taghaboni.
Ashley Calton of Chino and Lindsey Lewis and Drake Martin of Chino Hills were Scholastic Honor Roll recipients for the fall semester at Oregon State University. Students must have a 3.5-grade point average with at least 12 graded hours of course work to earn the honor. Ms. Calton is a post baccalaureate student majoring in computer science.
Ms. Lewis is a freshman majoring in sociology and Mr. Martin is a sophomore majoring in nuclear engineering.
Daniel Young of Chino Hills was named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester at the University of Wisconsin-Superior. Students must complete 12 degree-seeking semester credits and have a 3.50 grade point average to earn the honor.
