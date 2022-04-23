Jennifer Core is the new warden for the California Institution for Women (CIW) in Chino.
Former CIW Warden Mona Houston was promoted to Assistant Deputy Director, Program Operations, Division of Adult Institutions and works in Sacramento.
Ms. Core began her career with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation in January 2000 as a correctional officer at Salinas Valley State Prison and was promoted to correctional sergeant in 2005, transferring to California Men’s Colony in January 2007.
She was promoted to correctional lieutenant in July 2008 and to captain in July 2013.
She then was promoted to associate warden at the California Institution for Men in Chino in January 2017.
Secretary Ralph Diaz named Ms. Core chief deputy warden at the California Institution for Women effective Aug. 3, 2020 and she became warden at CIW in March.
Ms. Core served in the United States Marine Corps for eight years and was honorably discharged from the Marines in 1996 at the rank of Sergeant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.