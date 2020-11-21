Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commissioners Jen Holtkamp and Robert Gavela were selected by their colleagues to serve on the Public Art Committee that will review artwork submissions to be displayed on utility boxes throughout the city. They will join Councilmen Peter Rogers and Brian Johsz, and Chino Hills Community Foundation chARTS member Glen Anderson.
***
Danna Batarni, a Chino Hills resident and political science student at Cal Poly Pomona, is spending the 2020 Fall semester in Washington, D.C., as a student in The Fund for American Studies’ Capital Semester on International Affairs and Public Policy.
Ms. Batarni is among 10 young leaders from around the country who were selected to attend the program. After working with the Congressional Leadership Fund, she interned for Mike Morrell, a California State Senator. She also founded a nonprofit organization for Syrians affected by the civil war. She travels each year to Damascus, Syria and Istanbul, Turkey to distribute donations for food, housing, and medical needs.
***
Two Chino Valley Fire District employees received awards Wednesday night for their years of service working for the department.
Auxiliary worker Daniel Teran received a 15-year award and fleet and facilities coordinator Steve Burns received a five-year honor.
***
The Magnolia Junior High debate team tied for first place in their first virtual tournament with ten other schools in the Inland Valley Debate League.
Magnolia students Aden Garcia, Matthew Grande and Daine Mangulus participated in the Nov. 7 debate via the National Speech and Debate Association website.
Coach Scott Rossen, a teacher at Rhodes Elementary, said this was a three versus three debate where each speaker gets five minutes to both argue their points and refute their opponents.
Chino High students Elena Rossen, Daniel Mora and Lillian Todd helped the team practice and served as tournament judges.
