Nicole Torres, 16, has been named student member of the Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission by the Chino Hills City Council.
Ms. Torres, a junior at Ayala High School, was selected by Mayor Ray Marquez and received a unanimous vote by the council.
She was introduced by the mayor to Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission Chairman Jennifer Holtkamp who was in the audience during the announcerment.
Ms. Torres is the Junior Class President for Ayala and president of the Political Science Club. She has been on The Let It Be Foundation’s Youth Leadership Team for two years. She received the Girl Scout Bronze Award. She is also a varsity cheerleader.
Ms. Torres is a student representative for the school district’s Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP).
Ms. Torres said she hopes to gain a good understanding of local government and pay forward in service to community organizations.
***
Chino-based Food for Life co-founder Albert Vande Steeg released his second novel “The Dutch Winter” about the years of Nazi occupation of the Netherlands. Mr. Vande Steeg is currently holding book signings at several stores and spoke last week to a fifth-grade class at Howard Cattle Elementary School in Chino. The book can be purchased on his website at albertvandesteeg.com.
***
Chino Hills resident Emmanuelle Julia Hidalgo graduated summa cum laude last weekend from Cal Poly Pomona with a bachelor’s degree in visual communication design and a minor in studio arts, ceramics and painting. She graduated from Bishop Amat Memorial High School in La Puente and played on the varsity soccer team. She attended Loving Savior of the Hills Lutheran School for junior high and Oak Ridge Elementary School in Chino Hills. At Cal Poly, she took part in several art exhibits and was on the dean’s and president’s lists.
***
Former Chino Hills resident Rocky Welborn and brother of Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce president Zeb Welborn, was named an American Academy of Environmental Engineers and Scientist top 40 under age 40 award. Mr. Welborn is the East Valley Water District Reclamation manager in Highland, located north of San Bernardino. He joined the East Valley Water District in 2019 and is part of the construction of the Sterling Natural Resource Center, which recycles up to eight million gallons of wastewater per day.
***
Chino resident Reese Vargas was named to the Spring 2022 dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Students must have a minimum course load of 12 hours, a quality grade point average of 3.5 or higher and earn no grades below a C. Forty-five percent of Belmont University’s 6,792 undergraduate students earned a spot on the dean’s list.
***
Khloe Rosemund Rodriguez, a Chino Hills resident, was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of California-Davis. Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
