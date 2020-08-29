Four Chino Hills residents were named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Boston, Massachusetts.
Students are Jia Rong Feng, a 2025 graduate pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy; Isabella Fregoso, a 2021 graduate pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy; Shweta Shah, a 2020 graduate pursuing a bachelor of science in Premedical and Health Studies; and Jian Weng, a 2024 graduate pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy. Students must have a full-course load and earn a 3.5 grade point average to earn a spot on the Dean’s List.
