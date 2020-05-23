Alvin Hong and Lawrence Zhu, both of Chino Hills, have been named to the Honor Roll at Army and Navy Academy, a college-preparatory boarding school for boys in grades 7–12, in Carlsbad. Those who have achieved a grade point average of 3.8 or higher on a scale of 4 are named to the list.
***
Cyndi Woo of Chino Hills has been inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. Among the society’s notable members are former President Jimmy Carter, NASA astronaut Wendy Lawrence, novelist John Grisham and YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley.
***
Jian Weng and Shweta Shah, both of Chino Hills, have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (MCPHS) University in Boston.
Jian is pursuing a doctor of pharmacy degree and plans to graduate in 2024.
Shweta, who served as a student representative on the Chino Valley School Board, is seeking a bachelor’s degree in premedical and health studies. She plans to graduate this year.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who have achieved a 3.5 grade point average or higher on a scale of 4 while carrying a full-time course load.
***
Nominees for the 2020 Chamber Board of Directors are Will Fleet, owner and publisher of Champion Newspapers; Heather Parsons-Nishioka, manager of Major & Capital Gifts Fundraising at Chaffey College; and Josh Sun, financial advisor at Edward Jones.
New board members who filled vacancies during the Chamber’s 2019-2020 year are Kavita Bhatia, president of KB Real Estate; and Terry Fitch, regional business director at LegalShield Business Solutions.
Other 2019-2020 Board of Directors are Chairman Art Bennett, Chino Hills mayor; Incoming Chairperson Gigi Fix of the Chino Kiwanis Club; Past Chairman Eric Hasanoff of GEM Mortgage; Secretary Christina Gagnier of Carlton Fields; Treasurer Gabriel Hill of Insurance & Surety Services; Glenda Chavez of Waste Management; Gail Christner of Apollo Insurance Services; Leonora Foddrill of Foddrill Construction; Jim Gallagher of the non-profit group Dog Park for Chino Hills; Mark Hargrove, Chino city councilman; Teresa Hull of Chaffey College; Marcia McBean of Chino Commercial Bank; and Gustavo Miranda of Sam’s Club.
