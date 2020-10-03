Twenty-two Chino Valley residents were named to the Dean’s List at Biola University in La Mirada for the 2020 spring semester. Students must have a grade point average of 3.6 or higher.
Chino students are Christian Beyer, Jessie Chen, Brenden Conrad, Daniel Fong, Crystal Kim and Sun Ho Yeom.
Chino Hills residents are Zachariah Anderson, Robert Andringa, Andrew Benson, Madison Clemons, Anna Cohee, Sean Cornish, Heidi Creasman, Cassadra Gishwiller, Bradford Hardy, Kristin Hori, Karis Kim, Jennifer Knutzen, Madeline Ma, Nicholas Mercer, Toni Rosales and Mia Schow.
***
Chino Hills resident Catherine Gruen, 13, was named a runner-up in the PenChecks Foundation Financial Future Challenge for her essay “The Fall and Rise of Mount Olympus – a financial story,” a contest for children ages 7 to 13 to come up with ideas to teach their peers about financial literacy. Catherine, an eighth-grader at Sage Oak Charter Schools in Redlands, said “I feel very thankful that I received runner-up in the Financial Future Challenge. It had great curriculum that really helped me learn about finances and budgeting. So not only did I win, but I also learned a lot too.” The program includes a curriculum with hands-on activities to introduce money management skills to students. Winners were selected based on their concept originality, description of the idea, creativity and effectiveness of their entry.
***
Chino residents John Michael Benedict Unciano and Vanessa Vela were named to the Seton Hall University Spring 2020 Dean’s List for having at least a 3.4 grade point average and no grades lower than a “C.” Seton Hall University is located in South Orange, New Jersey.
***
Samantha Mueller, daughter of Steven and Shannon Mueller of Chino Hills, and Dr. Maximiliano Sobrero, son of Adrian and Roxana Sobrero of Mission Viejo, were married on June 26 in Chino Hills. Mrs. Patricia Schreibman officiated the ceremony.
***
Kristen Martini of Chino Hills earned a bachelor’s of science degree in psychology from Hofstra University during the spring 2020 semester. Hofstra University is located in Hempstead, New York.
