Joe Dyer will soon be the assistant public works director for the City of Chino Hills. His promotion will take effect July 1. Mr. Dyer joined the city in April 2009 as assistant city engineer. Before that, he worked for engineering corporation AAE. He has also worked for Bell Gardens and Glendora as city engineer and traffic engineer. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Ohio State University.
***
For the fourth consecutive semester, Maddie Elie of Chino Hills was named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester at the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia, PA. She is majoring in psychology, focusing on clinical psychology, with a minor in English literature. Students must maintain a 3.5 grade point average for the semester to be named.
***
Chino Hills resident Jacob Elie was named to the Dean’s List, Second Honors at Boston College for the spring semester. To achieve that honor, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
***
Ariel Wooden of Chino Hills was among more than 8,500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 spring semester. The Ayala High graduate is a student in the university’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, majoring in English and creative writing. Students must earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average to earn a spot on the Dean’s List.
***
Two Chino Hills residents were named to the Dean’s List at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania. Madeline Barnesof is majoring in criminal justice and Gwendelyn Wetherbeeof is majoring in nursing. Students can qualify for the Dean’s List my having full-time status, obtain a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on 12 or more credits during a single semester with no continuing or incomplete grades.
***
Chino Hills resident Jaclyn Mattingly was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the spring 2020 semester at Lawrence Technology University in Southfield, Michigan. She is majoring in biomedical engineering. Students must have at least a 3.5 grade-point average to earn a spot on the Dean’s Honor Roll. Ms. Mattingly is a 2016 graduate of Chino Hills High School.
