Jamie Fischer of Chino and Peter Ignatius of Fullerton were married May 28 at Hidden Oaks Retreat Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
The couple honeymooned in Yosemite.
The bride, who works as a ministry support administrator at Chino Valley Community Church in Chino Hills, was homeschooled through Western Christian School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Cal Baptist University in Riverside and a master’s degree in English from University College Cork in Ireland.
The groom works as a purchasing agent for a defense company and has a bachelor’s degree in history and political science.
