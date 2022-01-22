Chino Police Department Sgt. Nancy Franklin retired last week after a 28-year law enforcement career, Chief Wes Simmons announced. Sgt. Franklin began working with the Baltimore County Police Department in Maryland before being hired by Chino Police in 2004. She earned two bravery awards, two excellence awards and one unit citation.
***
Chino resident Reese Vargas and Chino Hills resident Isabella Milton were named to the fall 2021 semester dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Students must have a minimum course load of 12 hours, and a quality grade point average of 3.5 or higher with no grade below a C to earn the honor.
***
Sarah Velasquez, a Chino resident, earned 2021 dean’s list honors for the fall semester at the University of Minnesota-Crookston by the Office of the Registrar. Students must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits and have a 3.66 grade point average or higher to earn a place on the dean’s list.
***
Chino resident Victoria Gurol was named to the University of Alabama’s dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. The university is located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Nearly 12,000 Alabama students earned a spot on the dean’s list with academic grade point averages of 3.5 or higher.
