Chino Hills resident Madison Elie was named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List at the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Students must maintain at least a 3.4 grade-point average and with no grades below a C to be eligible for the Dean’s List. Ms. Elie is a psychology student at the university.
Amanda (Gervaise) Minogue, the daughter of Lani and Bryan Gervaise, of Chino Hills, earned a PhD in Developmental Biology from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. Ms. Minogue is a 2010 graduate of Chino Hills High. She and her husband, Reese, plan to move from Houston to the Seattle area.
Ayala High graduate Josh Bozoian was among 472 students to be named to Union University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. Full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average are eligible for the Dean’s list. Union University is located in Jackson, Tennessee.
Danielle Holzberger of Chino earned a Master of Science in Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. She was among 4,050 undergraduate and graduate students earning degrees during the Spring 2020 semester. A virtual graduation ceremony was held May 1 and an in-person commencement ceremony is scheduled for later this year.
Chino Hills resident Kenzie Koerber was named to the University of Utah’s Spring 2020 Dean’s List. The Chino Hills High graduate majors in communications. She was one of more than 7,500 students named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List. Students must earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average in no fewer than 12 graded credit hours during any single term.
Bailey Powers, of Chino Hills, was named to Morningside College’s Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year. Students must achieve a 3.67 grade-point average to earn a spot on the Dean’s List. More than 430 Morningside College students were honored. Ms. Powers is a 2017 graduate of Chino Hills High School.
Four Chino Hills residents graduated from the University of San Diego as part of the Class of 2020. They are Patrick Bruce, bachelor’s degree in Finance; Jordan Charles, bachelor’s degree in Finance; Christopher Marquez, bachelor’s degree in Finance and Real Estate; and Joshua Zonni, bachelor’s degree in Finance and Business Administration. Mr. Zonni graduated cum laude.
Chino resident Jun Hyuk Park graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Colorado College as one of 524 undergraduates to be celebrated virtually by the school. An in-person, on-campus commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 will take place May 30, 2021, school officials said.
