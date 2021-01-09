Joe Schaffer will continue serving as president of the Chino Valley school board, Christina Gagnier remains vice president and new Trustee Don Bridge was elected clerk by members of the Chino Valley school board at the Dec. 17 organizational meeting.
Board members also selected committee positions for the 2021 calendar year as follows: Andrew Cruz, board liaison to the city of Chino; Don Bridge, board liaison to the city of Chino Hills; James Na, board liaison to the city of Ontario; Don Bridge, Chino Valley Independent Fire District; Joe Schaffer, County Committee on School District Organization and Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission; Christina Gagnier and James Na, joint meeting city of Chino; Christina Gagnier and James Na, joint meeting city of Chino Hills and Christina Gagnier, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
***
Chino Hills resident Roman F. Guerrero was named to the Scholastic Honor Roll for the fall 2020 term at Oregon State University in Covallis, Oregon. Mr. Guerrero is a Post Baccalaureate in Computer Science.
***
Chino Hills High graduate Eli Scott, a senior basketball player at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, became the first LMU player to record 1,000 points, 600 rebounds and 300 assists in a career. The Lions are currently 5-3 overall and are next scheduled to play Sunday, Jan. 10 at the University of San Francisco.
This season, several Loyola Marymount games have been cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Scott was a key member of Chino Hills High's 2015-16 national championship team that finished 35-0 and won Open Division titles in the CIF-Southern Section and CIF State tournaments.
