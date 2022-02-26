Sherry Ward, a utility billing supervisor in the City of Chino Hills’ finance department, was named the Chino Hills Employee of the Year for 2021 by her peers.
She is known for her dedication, work ethic, and commitment. She was instrumental in implementing the city’s major utility billing software updates that are in place today.
More recently, she helped oversee the transition to the city’s new utility billing system known as Paymentus.
She is one of the first points of contacts from the city for new and existing residents who establish new utility accounts or pay their utility bills.
Throughout the pandemic, she managed the city’s utility billing public counter that remained open five days a week to walk-in customers.
She began her career with the city in 2004 as a permit technician and rose through the ranks to her current supervisorial position.
She is married with three grown children, enjoys camping and Notre Dame’s “Fighting Irish” football.
***
Alaina Bor, a Chino Hills resident, graduated from the University of Arkansas-Little Rock during the fall 2021 semester with a graduate certificate in online writing instruction.
More than 650 degrees were awarded to university students during the semester.
***
Madeline Barnes, of Chino Hills, was named to the dean’s list at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania for the fall 2021 semester.
Full-time students with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher with no continuing or incomplete grades are eligible for the dean’s list.
