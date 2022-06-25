Saturday, June 25
CANCELLED: Chino Freedom 5K Run.
“The Sound of Music,” 7 p.m., 13123 Seventh St., Chino, a performance by the Chino Community Children’s Theater. Tickets are available at the theatre box office at 13123 Seventh St. or online through SeatYourself at chinochildrenstheatre.org.
Household hazardous waste collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Public Works Service Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Yari More Latin Band, 6 to 8 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Sunday, June 26
“The Sound of Music,” 7 p.m., 13123 Seventh St., Chino, a performance by the Chino Community Children’s Theater. Tickets are available at the theatre box office at 13123 Seventh St. or online through SeatYourself at chinochildrensthatre.org.
Monday, June 27
Chino Community Services Commission meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., Chino. Information: cityof chino.org/agendas.
Tuesday, June 28
Chino Hills City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Summer Reading Program performance: Saving Wildlife International, 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., Chino Hills James S. Thalman Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. (909) 590-5380.
Happy Hour, 3 p.m., Chino Hills 55+ Club, Chino American Legion, 14759 Central Ave., Chino.
Wednesday, June 29
Summer Reading Program performance: Saving Wildlife International, 4 p.m., Chino Branch Library, 13180 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 465-5280.
Chino Hills concert in the park, “Soul3Sixty,” 60s soul music and Motown, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Veterans Park, 14877 Eucalyptus Ave.
Chino Hills Active Adults 50+ summer movie, 10 a.m. to noon, free snacks and popcorn, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: (909) 364-2826.
Storytime in the Garden, 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3987.
Thursday, June 30
Earth to Mars: Bruno Mars Tribute, 7 to 9 p.m., City Hall lawn, 13220 Central Ave., Chino. Information: chinokiwanis.com
Chino Hills movie in the park, “Moana,” approximately 8 p.m., on the Community Center lawn, 14250 Peyton Drive.
“The Sound of Music,” 7 p.m., 13123 Seventh St., Chino, a performance by the Chino Community Children’s Theater. Tickets are available at the theatre box office at 13123 Seventh St. or online through SeatYourself at chinochildrenstheatre.org.
Friday, July 1
Chino Spectacular, 4 to 10 p.m., no fireworks, Ayala Park 14225 Central Ave. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Saturday, July 2
Chino Fireworks Spectacular, 1 to 10 p.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave. Information: (909) 334-3258.
