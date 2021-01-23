Saturday, Jan. 23
COVID-19 testing, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
One-hour pro-life prayer vigil, noon, Peyton Drive and Grand Avenue organized by the Respect Life and Family Ministry of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Chino Hills.
Hazardous Waste drop off for Chino residents, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave.
Food for Life Ministry grocery distribution, 9 a.m. to noon, First United Reformed Church, 6159 Riverside Drive in Chino.
Sunday, Jan. 24
Blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Margaret Mary Church, 12686 Central Ave., Chino. Information: lstream.org.
Monday, Jan. 25
Chino Valley Fire District finance committee meeting, 8 a.m., online at https://attend ee.gotowebinar.com/regis ter/7934384181570286093. The agenda is available at chinovalleyfire.org, click on departments and then the Agenda & Minutes link. Information: 902-5260.
Chino Community Services Commission, 7 p.m., inside council chambers at 13220 Central Ave. The meeting is open to the public with mask and distancing requirements.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. Information: lstream.org.
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m., residents may participate by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711. If you do not wish for your name to appear on the screen, use the drop down menu and click on “rename” to rename yourself to be anonymous. Or join by phone by calling 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting ID: 86197351711.
San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors meeting, 10 a.m., included on the agenda is the Carbon Canyon Channel flood control improvement project. To participate visit sbcounty.gov/main/pages/viewmeetings.aspx.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Business@Breakfast, hosted by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, 7:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Zoom. Information: chinovalleychamberofcommerce.com.
Chino Hills Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Joint Chino city council and planning commission workshop, to discuss how properties in Chino’s sphere of influence can develop or annex to the city, 9 a.m. to noon, Chino Police Department, 5450 Guardian Way. The public may attend in person with masks and social distancing.
Virtual bingo, hosted by the Chino Hills Community Services Department, 10 a.m. for ages 50+ and 6 p.m. for ages 18 and older. Information: 364-2700.
Thursday, Jan. 28
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department webinar on the documentary “Forgotten Children,” 10 a.m. Register at Eventbrite.com/e/133630545559.
Saturday, Jan. 30
Design workshop for Monte Vista Park, 9 a.m., Monte Vista Park, 13196 Monte Vista Ave.
Document shredding event, 9 a.m. to noon, Montclair City Hall, 5111 Benito St. Information: sbcounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.