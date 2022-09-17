Saturday, Sept. 17
Chino Hills Music Festival, 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m., featuring three bands and two singers, Chino Hills Community Center gazebo, 14250 Peyton Drive. Tickets: $15. Children under 12 free. Visit chinohillsfoundation.com for tickets.
Nashville concert, gates open at 6:30 p.m., concert starts at 7:30 p.m., Chino Fairgrounds, 5410 Edison Ave., in the open grass area, cost is $35 per ticket, $10 for children 10 and under, sponsored by The Let It Be Foundation. For tickets, visit theletitbefoundation.org/events.
New book festival, 3 to 7 p.m., Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
Community Garden Workshop: Preparing Your Fall Garden, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Children’s Discovery Garden Workshop: Seasonal Gardening, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Kids Night Out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 6th St. Children ages 4 to 10. $25 for members and $30 for the general public. Information: (909) 334-3270.
Monday, Sept. 19
Chino Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Chino City Council workshop, 5 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchi no.org/agendas.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., city council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Suicide Prevention Awareness forum, 6:30 p.m., teaches parents how to recognize warning signs, Chino Hills High School.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m., city council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Groovy Dance Social, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., City of Chino Hills Active Adults 50+ Program, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: (909) 364-2826.
Blood drive, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kaiser Permanente Chino Hills Regional Lab, 13000 Peyton Drive. Information: redcrossblood.org.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Paint night, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Chino Hills Branch library, 14020 City Center Drive.
Women in Art, artist reception, 6 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Art will be on display until Nov. 4.
Friday, Sept. 23
Chino Hills 55+ Club, 10 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Free residential community clean-up, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13793 Redwood St., Chino. Information: (800) 423-9986.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave.Chino. Information: (909) 334-3266.
Knights of Columbus St. Margaret Mary Council #15339 annual spaghetti dinner, 5 to 8 p.m. 12686 Central Ave., Chino. Information: Armando_a_hernandez@msn.com.
