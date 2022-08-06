Saturday, August 6
Backpack giveaway, 1 to 3 p.m., Monte Vista Park, 13196 Monte Vista Ave., Chino. Hosted by Praise Chapel Chino Valley.
Used book sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive, continues Sunday, Aug. 7, organized by the Friends of the Library.
Used book sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cal Aero Preserve Academy Branch Library, 15850 Main Street, Chino, organized by Friends of the Library.
Flying demonstration of three North American “Texans,” 10:30 a.m., Planes of Fame Air Museum, 14998 Cal Aero Drive at the Chino Airport.
Monday, August 8
First day of school for Chino Valley Unified School District.
Seniors at the Square: concert and meal, 6 to 8 p.m., Aguiar Square, Sixth Street. Information: (909) 591-9836.
Chino Valley Democratic Club, 7 p.m., on Zoom at tinyurl.com/n8cdjh4k. Information: chinovalleydemo crats21@gmail.com.
Tuesday, August 9
Chino Hills City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Citizen’s Advisory Committee meeting for the California Institution for Men, 8:30 a.m., Chino Hills City Hall community room, 14000 City Center Drive.
Citizen’s Advisory Committee meeting for the California Institution for Women, approximately 9 a.m., Chino Hills City Hall community room, 14000 City Center Drive.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Chino Hills Active Adults 50+ line dance luncheon, wear your cowboy boots and learn how to line dance, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center,
Chino Valley Fire District weed abatement hearing, 6 p.m., 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority, 6 p.m., Diamond Bar City Council Chambers, 21810 Copley Drive, or online: attend ee.gotowebinar.com/rrregister/765974100903861515 or by calling (562) 247-8422 and enter 953919216.
Thursday, August 11
Teen Opportunity Meeting, 6 to 7 p.m., 13196 Monte Vista Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3260.
Luau at the library featuring the character Moana, 4 to 6 p.m., Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive. Information: (909) 590-5380.
Ontario Christian High annual Knights Kickoff cookout and 5K run-walk, 5 to 7 p.m., 931 W. Philadelphia St., Ontario. Information: (909) 984-1756.
Friday, August 12
Healthy Grilling: Fruit Kabobs with Vanilla Yogurt, 6 to 7 p.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive.
Saturday, August 13
Family campout, 3 p.m. to Sunday at 11 a.m., 14225 Central Ave. Information: (909) 334-3257.
Family paint time, 1 to 3 p.m., step-by-step painting instruction, free, Cal Aero Preserve Academy Branch Library, 15850 Main St., Chino.
Chino Tea Party, 9 to 11 a.m., Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills. Information: (951) 415-4507.
Fun workshop for children with disabilities, noon to 5 p.m., hosted by Girl Scout Sydney Bradley, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive..
