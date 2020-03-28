Saturday, March 28
CANCELLED: Kids Art Exploration Day, The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
CANCELLED: Ball ‘N’ Brunch Customer Appreciation Day, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., City of Chino’s Preserve Community Center, 15800 Main St. Information: 334-3261.
CANCELLED: Sharps waste collection at the Chino Valley Fire District Training Center, 5092 Schaefer Ave. Information: 902-5280, ext. 8809.
Sunday, March 29
CANCELLED: The Salem Fair, including a car show, chili cook-off, resource fair and carnival games, Chino Fairgrounds, 5410 Edison Ave.
Monday, March 30
Free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals for Chino Valley Unified School District students, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at CVUSD junior high schools. (Offered weekdays through Friday, May 1.)
Tuesday, March 31
Free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals for Chino Valley Unified School District students, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at CVUSD junior high schools. (Offered weekdays through Friday, May 1.)
Wednesday, April 1
Free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals for Chino Valley Unified School District students, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at CVUSD junior high schools. (Offered weekdays through Friday, May 1.)
CANCELLED: Chino Hills Public Works Commission meeting, next meeting 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 6.
CANCELLED: Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council, next meeting 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 6.
Thursday, April 2
Free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals for Chino Valley Unified School District students, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at CVUSD junior high schools. (Offered weekdays through Friday, May 1.)
CANCELLED: Legends: The Senior Challenge, competitive games and sports for seniors at various locations. It was to have run through April 30.
CANCELLED: U.S. Census specialist will answer questions, 1 to 3 p.m., in the conference room near the main lobby at Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
CANCELLED: Chino Valley school district board meeting. The next scheduled meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 16 at 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: 628-1201 or chino.k12.ca.us.
Friday, April 3
Free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals for Chino Valley Unified School District students, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at CVUSD junior high schools. (Offered weekdays through Friday, May 1.)
CANCELLED: City of Chino Hills Adult Easter Egg Scramble, check-in 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., egg hunt 8 p.m., Chino Hills Community Park.
CANCELLED: Free tax preparation assistance to low and moderate-income residents, 9 a.m. to noon, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Saturday, April 4
CANCELLED: Chino Hills mulch giveaway, 7:30 a.m., while supplies last, overflow parking lot on Shoppes Drive near Boys Republic Drive.
CANCELLED: Healthy Family Day, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ayala Park, Chino.
