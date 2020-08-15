Saturday, Aug. 15
Chino Relay for Life yard sale fundraiser, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., 12940 Tenth St., Chino.
Monday, Aug. 17
Chino Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
Chino Valley Democratic Club on Zoom, 7 p.m., visit chinovalleydemocrats.org/calendar or facebook.com/demclubchinovalley to register one day in advance. Information: 591-1864.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Chino Hills government center parking lot, near the Chino Hills Police Station.
CANCELLED: Chino City Council. Next meeting 7 p.m. Sept. 1.
CANCELLED: Chino Hills Planning Commission. Next meeting 7 p.m. Sept. 1.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m. To participate, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86541188692 or join by phone: 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting identification number: 86541188692.
Chino Hills Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills. See Page B2.
Chino Valley school district Family Engagement Center virtual support group for parents, 7 to 8:30 p.m., on Zoom.
Friday, Aug. 21
Drive-by ice cream distribution, noon to 1 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, to celebrate National Senior Citizen’s Day.
