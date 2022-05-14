Saturday, May 14
‘Let It Be’ run-walk, Chino Hills High School, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road. Information: theletitbefoundation.org.
‘London Suite,’ 8 p.m., Chino Community Theatre performance, 13123 Seventh St. Information: chinocommunitytheatre.org.
Chino Bike Day, 7:30 to 11 a.m., Ayala Park, 5575 Edison Ave., Chino.
Chino Tea Party, 9 to 11 a.m., Archibald’s Drive Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road in Chino Hills.
Household hazardous waste collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Public Works Service Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3266.
Sharps collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., fire district training center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 902-5260.
Residential community clean-up, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13793 Redwood St., Chino. Information: (800) 423-9986
Sunday, May 15
Chino American Legion Car Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 13759 Central Ave. Small paper poppies will be distributed by Chino American Legion Auxiliary, with donations welcomed.
Western horse show, 9 a.m., hosted by the Calizona Appaloosa Horse Club, free to spectators, McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Pioneer Picnic, 11 a.m., potluck luncheon, Chino Community Building, 5443 B St. Information: (909) 334-3278.
‘London Suite,’ 2:30 p.m., Chino Community Theatre performance, 13123 Seventh St. Information: chinocommunitytheatre.org.
Monday, May 16
Chino Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Spring bingo bash for Chino Youth Museum, 6 p.m., Brinderson Hall at Chino Fairgrounds, 5410 Edison Ave. Information: (909) 334-3270.
Tuesday, May 17
Chino City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., cityofchino.org/agendas.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Panel on mental illness, 6:30 p.m., various mental health representatives to speak, Inland Hills Church, 14670 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Free workshop for parents of children transitioning from third grade to fourth grade, 9 to 11 a.m., Chino Valley Unified Family Engagement Center, Room 25, 12970 Third St., Chino.
Lifestream blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
American Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 7 p.m., Capriana at Chino Hills, 16301 Butterfield Ranch Road.
Wednesday, May 18
Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Thursday, May 19
Chino City Council workshop, 2 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
‘London Suite,’ 8 p.m., Chino Community Theatre performance, 13123 Seventh St. Information: chinocommunitytheatre.org.
Friday, May 20
‘London Suite,’ 8 p.m., Chino Community Theatre performance, 13123 Seventh St. Information: chinocommunitytheatre.org.
Saturday, May 21
Armed Forces Day
Chino Troop 201 annual drive-through pancake breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 5500 Francis Ave., Chino.
Community garden workshop: Integrated Pest Management, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Children’s garden workshop: Creepy Crawlers, 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Chino Valley Fire Foundation Hot Rod and Bike Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
‘London Suite,’ 8 p.m., Chino Community Theatre performance, 13123 Seventh St. Information: chinocommunitytheatre.org.
